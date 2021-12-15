Patch #1 - Build 0.9.19

Updates
• Changed match making to search for lobby and create a lobby if no lobby found
• Added option to rebind movement keys
• Added Flying Robot enemy to spawn from night 2 onwards
• Combined Server regions to Europe, Americas and Asia
• Added link to website button in main menu
Fixes
• Fixed issue with FPS cap setting wasn’t saving
• Added Freeze Shader to Tree Enemy
• Imrpoved Enemies teleporting to closest spawn point to player
• Fixed issue with Doors opening not always synced for all players in online mode
• Fixed issue with Players not always holding the correct weapon in online mode
• Fixed issue weapon pickups not synced in night 2 onwards in online mode
• Fixed issue with player weapons not always resetting after respawning in online mode
• Fixed issue with Pressing ESC in online lobby doesn’t exit lobby correctly
• Fixed issue with gamepad not working in pause menu
• Fixed issue where level up station would sometimes break if select increase ammo when using melee weapon
• Fixed issue where game would break if spectating another player and that player dies
• Fixed issue of gamepad not auto selecting button when returning to main menu
• Fixed issue with Key bindings not saving
• Fixed issue with some weapon skins in wardrobe not staying unlocked after purchase
Changes
• Changed option name for Limit Frame to Limit Frame Rate in settings
• Changed price of doors outside start room to 750 points for solo mode
• Changed price of doors outside start room to 1000 points for online mode
• Changed players start points in online mode to 0
• Ping objects UI now faces player in online mode
• Added small icon to Duck enemy ping UI
• Changed level up station to show/hide Increase Ammo depending on whether the player is holding a melee weapon
• Changed bear coin price of some cosmetics in wardrobe
• Switched out environment meshes and materials to reduce draw calls affecting frame rate
Known Issues
• Sock monster enemy don’t correctly ragdoll when players looking at them in online mode
• RPG & Cola cannon sometimes instantly downing player when fired in online mode
• Player using level up station sometimes temporarily freezes other players in online mode
• Aiming down sight with Shot Caller weapon reduces frame rate
• Shooting at ground with ranged weapon can moved player
• Aim Assist snap off centre of target in online mode
Changed files in this update