Patch #1 - Build 0.9.19

Updates

• Changed match making to search for lobby and create a lobby if no lobby found

• Added option to rebind movement keys

• Added Flying Robot enemy to spawn from night 2 onwards

• Combined Server regions to Europe, Americas and Asia

• Added link to website button in main menu

Fixes

• Fixed issue with FPS cap setting wasn’t saving

• Added Freeze Shader to Tree Enemy

• Imrpoved Enemies teleporting to closest spawn point to player

• Fixed issue with Doors opening not always synced for all players in online mode

• Fixed issue with Players not always holding the correct weapon in online mode

• Fixed issue weapon pickups not synced in night 2 onwards in online mode

• Fixed issue with player weapons not always resetting after respawning in online mode

• Fixed issue with Pressing ESC in online lobby doesn’t exit lobby correctly

• Fixed issue with gamepad not working in pause menu

• Fixed issue where level up station would sometimes break if select increase ammo when using melee weapon

• Fixed issue where game would break if spectating another player and that player dies

• Fixed issue of gamepad not auto selecting button when returning to main menu

• Fixed issue with Key bindings not saving

• Fixed issue with some weapon skins in wardrobe not staying unlocked after purchase

Changes

• Changed option name for Limit Frame to Limit Frame Rate in settings

• Changed price of doors outside start room to 750 points for solo mode

• Changed price of doors outside start room to 1000 points for online mode

• Changed players start points in online mode to 0

• Ping objects UI now faces player in online mode

• Added small icon to Duck enemy ping UI

• Changed level up station to show/hide Increase Ammo depending on whether the player is holding a melee weapon

• Changed bear coin price of some cosmetics in wardrobe

• Switched out environment meshes and materials to reduce draw calls affecting frame rate

Known Issues

• Sock monster enemy don’t correctly ragdoll when players looking at them in online mode

• RPG & Cola cannon sometimes instantly downing player when fired in online mode

• Player using level up station sometimes temporarily freezes other players in online mode

• Aiming down sight with Shot Caller weapon reduces frame rate

• Shooting at ground with ranged weapon can moved player

• Aim Assist snap off centre of target in online mode