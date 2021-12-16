FICS*MAS Update Fixes v0.5.1.7

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, here’s a patch with a bunch of assorted fixes just before we leave for vacation, hopefully they will make your experience with the game a bit better.

As always, if we introduced new issues or made things better please let us know over at our QA Site https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will fix things ASAP!

Merry FICSMAS!, See you all again soon and we hope you’ve been enjoying Update 5 and the current FICSMAS event <3

UI

Overhauled the Vehicle Recording UI, no longer a radial menu

All Vehicle UIs (Trains and Vehicles) are now opened with Q by default

BUG FIXES

Fixed some bugs with the Vehicle HUD not updating properly when stopping a recording midway without closing the loop

Fixed Freight Cars failing to load/unload correctly with the rule set to Fully Load/Unload which lead to them getting stuck in docking until force cancelled

Fixed Clients not being able to cancel the docking sequence

Fixed the Map not being properly visible for some players who had previously unlocked more areas of it and added some future proofing so this hopefully doesn’t happen again

Fixed an issue with automated vehicle wait times being reset when loading a game

Vehicles should no longer claim targets outside of stations when docked

Fixed a bug where sometimes vehicle pauses would be longer than intended when they were far from any player

Fixed issue where automated vehicles in long-distance mode would sometimes get out of sync for Client

Fixed bug where Vehicles weren’t placeable in the Truck Station docking area

Fixed crash that would sometimes happen when Vehicle path recordings were finished

Fixed bug where right clicking coupons while picking them up from the AWESOME Sink would result in losing half of them

Fixed not being able to rebind certain mouse buttons

OPTIMISATION

Network Optimizations that should result in some performance gain CPU side for Servers

Network Optimizations that should result in some performance gain on servers hosting games with many Smart Splitters built

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Bunch of consistency fixes

Fixed some typos

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.