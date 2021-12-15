The New War Available Now!

YouTube

Experience The New War, Warframe’s largest cinematic expansion yet. Fight on the frontlines in every corner of the Origin System in a thrilling storyline of exploration and discovery. Unite opposing forces and test your mettle against the full mustered force of the Sentients. You must stop them, Tenno, and reckon with the Lotus, or all you have fought to protect will fall to ruin.

With several new playable characters, a new Warframe, a dramatic cinematic Quest, and an Arsenal reinforced with new Customizations, Weapons and Accessories, get ready to wield limitless power to look and play the way you want in this all-out-war.

