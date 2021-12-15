 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Warframe update for 15 December 2021

The New War Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7889390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Experience The New War, Warframe’s largest cinematic expansion yet. Fight on the frontlines in every corner of the Origin System in a thrilling storyline of exploration and discovery. Unite opposing forces and test your mettle against the full mustered force of the Sentients. You must stop them, Tenno, and reckon with the Lotus, or all you have fought to protect will fall to ruin.

With several new playable characters, a new Warframe, a dramatic cinematic Quest, and an Arsenal reinforced with new Customizations, Weapons and Accessories, get ready to wield limitless power to look and play the way you want in this all-out-war.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE NEW WAR

Changed files in this update

Warframe Content Depot 230411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.