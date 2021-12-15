 Skip to content

Cyberless III: Online update for 15 December 2021

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 15.12.2021.0) has been released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

• Hello everyone, as we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.

• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.

Latest Changes:

  • Added naming the server.
  • Added sound settings.
  • Fixed the bug of the number of players on the server.
  • Fixed "Failed to connect to server" text.
  • Fixed some bugs.

