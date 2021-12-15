Cyberless III: Online (Pack 15.12.2021.0) has been released!

• Hello everyone, as we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.
Latest Changes:
- Added naming the server.
- Added sound settings.
- Fixed the bug of the number of players on the server.
- Fixed "Failed to connect to server" text.
- Fixed some bugs.
Changed depots in developercomp branch