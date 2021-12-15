LITTLE UPDATE

Hi everyone,
updates continue based on your feedback!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
- Added 2 new Achievements.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Lightened the hospital lighting system.
- The graphics of the Energy Drinks have been changed.
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Fixed bugs on 2 Achievements.
- Minor bugs fixed.
Changed files in this update