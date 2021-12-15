Holiday update: Christmas & Bowling!

Hello everyone! We hope you’re bundled up with friends and family and ready for the Winter Season! This month you’ll be able to compete in our Holiday event, master our two new SHOCKING race abilities and play our brand new level: Loony Lanes!

Loony Lanes has you sliding down bowling lanes of the 70s and 80s. You’ll have to transition from the slippery lanes lit by neon lights to the dark, treacherous, mechanical under-workings of the bowling alley operation. This level is fully featured with every game mode!

The core of the Holiday season will be a community competition between Team Jolly and Team Snowman. Choose a team, receive your team skins, and compete in Matchmaking races. Whichever team has the most wins at the end of the season will receive a special skin of their team mascot.

We’re so excited for you to play our Brand New Level and compete to be the victor of the Holiday Season!

Team SplitSide

Levels

A brand new level: Loony Lanes

Race Abilities

That’s Shocking! Electrify your opponents with a surge of static electricity that gives them a ZAP at the most inopportune times!

Stick Pulse! Give yourself the power to send out a shockwave every time you stick! Use it to blast away your opponents or defend yourself from pestering obstacles!

Holiday Community Competition

Team Jolly

1 Character: Jolly Jingle

4 alternative skins

Team Snowman

1 Character: Snowman

4 alternative skins

General Game Patch Notes

Bugs