BATTLE PASS: SEASON 0 IS HERE!

Soldiers!

Battle Pass for Heroes & Generals is here! Starting with Season 0.

We are excited to start this new adventure together with you all and bring more unique content than ever before. We are working on a lot of cool new things already and your feedback is always needed! Please note: we will continue to work on new features in parallel to the Battle Pass that will be available to all.

The ultimate goal of the Battle Pass is to bring you more content, but also more of what you want. We encourage all of you to share your ideas and discuss this on our Discord.

But before we move on to the Battle Pass we’d like to let you know we are running an event during the holidays!

HOLIDAY EVENT



Get the Annual Winter Weapon Finishes and join the snowball fight event** during the holiday! The blistering cold has frozen the rivers and lakes, keep an eye on your flank!

Get 3 kills with snowballs and receive 10.000 Credits when the event ends!

We have also changed the starting capitals of the RTS and added a new Booster for your Assault Teams, all this can be found in the Changelog!

On to the Battle Pass now:

BATTLE PASS SEASON 0



Battle Pass Season 0 gives you access to 120 levels full of rewards!

12 tiers each with 10 unlockable rewards and in total 120 Rewards per season, many of which are available in multiple variations for each faction! Each season will last ~90 days and will have unique items that you wouldn’t otherwise be able to obtain, most of these are confined to cosmetics – You can expect new camouflage unique to this season, weapon finishes, vehicle paint jobs and new never-before seen vanity features only available in this season!

Progress on your Battle Pass by playing the game the way you want to!

Any experience gained by playing will be translated into Battle Pass progression and will unlock associated rewards.

Put on your winter camo, the weather is cold with a probability of rough snow terrain or snowfall*!

REWARDS LIST OVERVIEW

CAMOUFLAGE FACE PAINT

Equip all your soldiers with the new face paint feature!

FRESH NEW VEHICLE PAINT JOBS

Roll out in style with fresh new vehicle paint jobs!

UNIQUE CAMO

Suit up in unique camo limited to Season 0 only!

AND MUCH MORE!

What are you waiting for! Go and explore our new Battle Pass now!

Changelog

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FULL CHANGELOG!

* 30% chance of snowfall, 65% chance of snow cover, Snowballs given when spawning.

** Event runs from Tuesday, Dec. 15th 10am CET – Friday, Jan. 14 10am CET