The Crackpet Show update for 15 December 2021

The Crackpet Show - Official DevStream!

Hello animal-freakshow-lovers!

We’ve got a special announcement for you.

The Vixa Games team will be streaming the game tomorrow, December 16th, 2021, at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, 3:00 pm CET!

This is the perfect opportunity for you - our community - to get to know the developers and watch them play the game (and maybe uncover some game secrets).

Joining tomorrow's devstream will be:

  • Klaudzia, 2D Artist
  • Robson, PR Manager
  • Spav, Game Designer
  • Karol, Art Director

See you soon!

So, be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, 3:00 pm CET for your chance to get to know the team!

