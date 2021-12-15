The Crackpet Show - Official DevStream!

Hello animal-freakshow-lovers!
We’ve got a special announcement for you.
The Vixa Games team will be streaming the game tomorrow, December 16th, 2021, at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, 3:00 pm CET!
This is the perfect opportunity for you - our community - to get to know the developers and watch them play the game (and maybe uncover some game secrets).
Joining tomorrow's devstream will be:
- Klaudzia, 2D Artist
- Robson, PR Manager
- Spav, Game Designer
- Karol, Art Director
See you soon!
So, be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, 3:00 pm CET for your chance to get to know the team!
