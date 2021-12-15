The Crackpet Show - Official DevStream!

Share · View all patches · Build 7889081 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 16:06:37 UTC by Wendy

Hello animal-freakshow-lovers!

We’ve got a special announcement for you.

The Vixa Games team will be streaming the game tomorrow, December 16th, 2021, at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, 3:00 pm CET!

This is the perfect opportunity for you - our community - to get to know the developers and watch them play the game (and maybe uncover some game secrets).

Joining tomorrow's devstream will be:

Klaudzia, 2D Artist

Robson, PR Manager

Spav, Game Designer

Karol, Art Director

See you soon!

So, be sure to tune in tomorrow at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, 3:00 pm CET for your chance to get to know the team!