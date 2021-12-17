Train Life - Patch #12

Patch #12 - Build 17181

Today's patch comes with some nice fixes regarding GPS issues that players have been having, though do note that additional tweaks are being worked on and tested. We recently released an updated roadmap, which you can read by clicking below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1330660/view/3122680206607558917

We know there were some concerns about the wording here, specifically since we have a "GPS overhaul" planned for Update 4 but there are some significant issues that players had with the GPS at the time of the post. While we may be planning a more significant overhaul later, bug fixes will continue to happen in-between that period. We definitely want the game to be playable, even if larger changes are planned later!

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways Fixed a blocked track near Dortmund Warehouse in Scenario 1 Fixed a blocked track near Dortmund Main in Scenario 1

HUD Fixed lingering event markers on HUD – We wanted to preserve the memories of all the broken-down locomotive spawning in your way

Tablet Fixed a problem with creating a GPS route when the starting point is close to a dead-end track

Gameplay Fixed events potentially blocking a junction at Dortmund Warehouse

Level Art & Design Fixed an incorrectly placed traffic spline overlapping with terrain and looking unnatural in Luxembourg Main – We were very close to turning this into an entirely different game Fixed an improper speed limit set near the Hague Pumpjack diverting track Tweaked sign placement near Amsterdam Main Fixed a floating sign between Amsterdam and Dortmund City

Sound Temporarily turned off the screeching sound on turns – This will be brought back later, as bleeding ears is a top priority

Stability & Performance Fixed slow level streaming near Frankfurt



Lastly, but certainly not least, in case you missed it our 2nd major content update gets closer and closer with each passing day. Check out some screenshots, mock-ups, and information about what to expect as we venture East!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1330660/view/3122679481842099160

