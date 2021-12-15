December Update - Christmas Gifts!

Share · View all patches · Build 7888969 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 16:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Everyone!

Here's December, Chirstmas, gifts under the tree and so on! So, for you, we decided to make a Content update with Christmas designs!

Architect of the Week - Christmas Gift

To make it special, we decided to give a gift to the player who will won the Architect of the Week Challenge!

In order to take part in this challenge, you need to:

Join our discord here: Discord community

Post your project in our specific channel " #your-creations"

This competition will last until Friday, January 7th 2022.

Be creative, surprise us, and take care of you.

Happy Holidays ♥

3 Xmas Designs (only available in Sandbox Mode)