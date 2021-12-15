 Skip to content

The Architect: Paris update for 15 December 2021

December Update - Christmas Gifts!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Here's December, Chirstmas, gifts under the tree and so on! So, for you, we decided to make a Content update with Christmas designs!

Architect of the Week - Christmas Gift

To make it special, we decided to give a gift to the player who will won the Architect of the Week Challenge!

In order to take part in this challenge, you need to:

  • Join our discord here: Discord community
  • Post your project in our specific channel " #your-creations"

This competition will last until Friday, January 7th 2022.

Be creative, surprise us, and take care of you.

Happy Holidays ♥

3 Xmas Designs (only available in Sandbox Mode)

  • Fix visible flat roofs with Chiens-Assis in District 69, 52 and 26
  • Fix Vehicles going through Blocks in District 58

