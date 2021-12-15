December Update - Christmas Gifts!

Hello Everyone!
Here's December, Chirstmas, gifts under the tree and so on! So, for you, we decided to make a Content update with Christmas designs!
**
Architect of the Week - Christmas Gift
**
To make it special, we decided to give a gift to the player who will won the Architect of the Week Challenge!
In order to take part in this challenge, you need to:
- Join our discord here: Discord community
- Post your project in our specific channel " #your-creations"
This competition will last until Friday, January 7th 2022.
Be creative, surprise us, and take care of you.
Happy Holidays ♥
3 Xmas Designs (only available in Sandbox Mode)
- Fix visible flat roofs with Chiens-Assis in District 69, 52 and 26
- Fix Vehicles going through Blocks in District 58
Changed files in this update