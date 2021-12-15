0.8.0 Multiplayer Hotfix

Yosh everyone!

Good news, we've spotted and should have fixed the issues which were preventing the friend list from appearing and blocking players in a black screen when joining in multiplayer.

There are still a few multiplayer issues, but these two which were introduced in the 0.8.0 Winter Update should, at least, been fixed.

We just pushed an hotfix live, let us know if you manage to play with your brobot.

Also, and just a friendly reminder, if you encounter bugs during the game, the F10 system is the best way to let us know. When it comes to crashes, the best way to help us fixing them is to send us your crash dumps which you can locate in Disk:\Users\Username\AppData\Local\RoboQuest\Saved\Crashes\UE4CC-Windows-000A0A0A0A0A0A0A0A0A0A0A_0001 (the latest folder should contain the information regarding your latest crash).

That being said, have a nice day ladies and gentlemen!