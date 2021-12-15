 Skip to content

Len's Island update for 15 December 2021

Patch 1.0.5.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch 1.0.5.1

Just a quick patch to fix some issues with watering crops and add the new UI scaling option.

See below for the full patch details.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:
  • Issues with crops not visually updating if they are watered or not.
  • Lattice farms incorrectly needing water to grow.
  • Some selection highlights not rendering properly.
+ New features this patch:
  • Added new UI scaling options to increase or decrease the global size of UI menus across the game.

Changed files in this update

Len's Island Content Depot 1335831
Len's Island Mac Content Depot 1335832
