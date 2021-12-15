Quick patch 1.0.5.1
Just a quick patch to fix some issues with watering crops and add the new UI scaling option.
See below for the full patch details.
! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:
- Issues with crops not visually updating if they are watered or not.
- Lattice farms incorrectly needing water to grow.
- Some selection highlights not rendering properly.
+ New features this patch:
- Added new UI scaling options to increase or decrease the global size of UI menus across the game.
Changed files in this update