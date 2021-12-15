 Skip to content

Magnificent-1 update for 15 December 2021

Magnificent-1 Released!

Heya folks!

Super happy to announce that Magnificent-1 is now live!

Should you find any bugs, do not hesitate to share them in the Bug Reports forum in the community group!

Merry Christmas to You all and stay safe! :)

