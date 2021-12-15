Version 0.7.4 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7888654 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 14:32:35 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone! Got a small bug fixing update for you this week! Here comes the list:

Added 60 more first and last names to the civilian pool so that 25,000 civilians can all have unique names

Fixed visual bugs with the arrows + target icons in Control Mode

Altered the mini camera viewport of selected units to be clearer

Control Unit option now appears when simulation is running as well as paused

Fixed bug where user couldn't use find civilian tool if there were only zombies

More exciting things to come, but some weeks I just got to clean up the things I've already made ^__^

Thanks for playing as always!

Benn