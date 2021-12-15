 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 15 December 2021

Version 0.7.4 is now live!

Build 7888654

Hi everyone! Got a small bug fixing update for you this week! Here comes the list:

  • Added 60 more first and last names to the civilian pool so that 25,000 civilians can all have unique names
  • Fixed visual bugs with the arrows + target icons in Control Mode
  • Altered the mini camera viewport of selected units to be clearer
  • Control Unit option now appears when simulation is running as well as paused
  • Fixed bug where user couldn't use find civilian tool if there were only zombies

More exciting things to come, but some weeks I just got to clean up the things I've already made ^__^

Thanks for playing as always!

Benn

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  • Loading history…
