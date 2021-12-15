Version 0.7.4 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a small bug fixing update for you this week! Here comes the list:
- Added 60 more first and last names to the civilian pool so that 25,000 civilians can all have unique names
- Fixed visual bugs with the arrows + target icons in Control Mode
- Altered the mini camera viewport of selected units to be clearer
- Control Unit option now appears when simulation is running as well as paused
- Fixed bug where user couldn't use find civilian tool if there were only zombies
More exciting things to come, but some weeks I just got to clean up the things I've already made ^__^
Thanks for playing as always!
Benn
