2022 Road Map!

Hello Adventurers!
The year is almost over and we are excited to give you a sneak peek into what's coming for Green Hell in 2022!
- Spirits of Amazonia Part 3: The third and final act of the thrilling Spirits of Amazonia story comes to a conclusion and will be free for all owners of Green Hell.
- Building Update: The existing building system receives a hefty update that will be less restrictive than the current system. The ability to cut through thicker trees—removing obstacles such as stumps and logs—allows players maximum flexibility when placing their buildings. New items such as doors, bridges, treehouses, and more will be added.
- Animal Husbandry: Become the master of your domain and farm animals for many of your needs. Players will be able to catch, breed, and feed some of the rainforest’s creatures; keep them in custom pens, and—when the time comes—harvest them for the resources needed most.
More specific time frames for the arrival of updates will come at a later date, so stay tuned!
