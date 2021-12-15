Christmas Update

Greetings Patrons!

As we enter Holiday season of 2021, all of us at Overseer Games sincerely hope that it will bring you more joy than the previous one. Last Year wasn’t without challenges for anyone, but we’re all still here, and we’re all looking forward, hoping and waiting for better things coming our way.

But, enough of that, let’s rather concentrate on the more positive vibes: a time of happiness, presents and more free time is at hand – and we’re fully onboard with spreading happy thoughts.

Our digital presents to you are here! In the recent weeks we’ve been working on the next fancy update for Patron. Some content elements were already announced, some were added along the way, but all things considered, it’s a nice collection of improvements, new content and some appropriate Christmas scenery – just what comes in handy for the long winter days!

The Full changelog is listed below, but a short list of highlights includes the addition of new production resources - textile, cotton, with appropriate logistics to make use of them.

Additionally, if you’re more into making your town shiny and nice, then there’s a nice bundle of beautification (more various statues, several different types of fences and hedges), as well as further improvements on how these beautifications are placed.

As a mandatory thing in this Holiday time, we’ve also added a number of visual surprises to your town, just to enhance the cozy winter feeling. You’ll notice what we mean once your town enters winter time.

Here is a full changelog:

Added dye production, associated production buildings and workers

Added textile production, associated production buildings and workers

Added option to plant cotton on farm fields

Added combo bonus research that affects textile and book production

Added snowman, Christmas trees, and warm hats when people work during Winter

Added wooden fence, stone fence and brick fence, with and without flower decorations

Added several new types of statues, all can be shuffled with the “B” shortcut

Upgraded production of fine garments that now requires textile too(!)

Upgraded building of Cathedral, University, Patron’s Mansion and Guild Houses, they all require a certain amount of textile(!)

Automatic grid enabling during building placement

Various hedge placement improvements

Pest problem in farms can now be fixed via payment

Numerous improvements regarding pathfinding

Several optimizations to further improve performance

Corrected a bug where the minimap wouldn’t display farms, orchards and ranches

In the end, let us wish you all the best! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Overseer Games