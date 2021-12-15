Update 2.13.0.19

- A bug where the capture of an enemy point was interrupted when joining an air strike event in AB ground battles has been fixed.
- A bug that caused a blank second page to appear on the multifunctional aircraft menu with the active “Armament” point has been fixed.
- The reload timer for suspended weapons for scout-aircraft no longer resets after switching to ship control.
Aircraft
- F-4J - a bug has been fixed where there was a pylon missing for certain weapon presets
- S.O.4050 Vautour IIN, S.O.4050 Vautour IIA IDF/AF - icons of bombs have been corrected in the secondary weapon menu.
- S.O.4050 Vautour IIN - added penetration data for the AS-20 Nord missiles.
- Mirage 5F - bombs and rocket powered presets display has been corrected in the secondary weapon menu.
- Mirage IIICJ - a bug has been fixed where the “Without load” preset was grouped into the “To hit air targets”
- Kfir C.7 - the number of rockets in pods has been added for Zuni MK32 Mod 0 ATAP presets.
- M.D.450B Ouragan - the required modification has been corrected for setup of “500lbs x2, T10 151 x4, T10 151 x4”.
- La-11 (China) - the name of the aircraft has been corrected in the Chinese research tree.
- MiG-23M - mistakenly changed missiles from R-60M to R-60MK have been restored.
Ground vehicles
- Leclerc, Leclerc S2, Leclerc SXXI — A bug that led to the absence of secondary fragments when penetrating a block under the gunner’s sight has been fixed.
- HN-6 — The Incorrect display of the homing head rocket parameters in the card has been fixed. Autopilot on short-range launches has been improved.
Sound
- A bug that caused sound on multichannel audio systems (incl 7.1 headsets) to be played incorrectly, “deaf”, without positioning effect or with the sound picture missing from the front and rear of listeners has been fixed.
- A bug that sometimes made enemy and allied aircraft engines audible in pressurized cockpits has been fixed.
- A bug that sometimes interrupted the engine sound and made it possible that some elements of the sound picture (gun shots, tracks, ground vehicle engines) disappeared has been fixed.
- The engine sound on the Abrams possibly being badly distorted when climbing a slope has been fixed.
Changed files in this update