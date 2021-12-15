0.74 EA-Winter Update

Hello there Zedfest Contestants! It's Christmas time, and that means a Christmas update (0.74) for Zedfest! A new map, new weapons, new Seasonal challenges and much more!
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where a boss could fall through the map and not return.
- Fixed an issue when holding RMB with the chainsaw after dying (you'd have to hold RMB prior to death), this would let you continue to use the chainsaw. Also fixed an issue when dead and pressing left LMB/RMB would make the chainsaw do the chainsaw noise for a split second.
- Fixed an issue where you would lose mouse input when pressing escape or LMB/RMB while in chat-mode during gameplay. This is now fixed and is working as intended.
- The Health and Armor bar didn't update to its correct value when switching class at P.U.G.S (until you received damage). This is now fixed.
- Fixed an issue where Rivan Dragoknight's Math problems could spawn on top of eachother. The same applies for Glitchface's Shield blocks and MR.Androids Buttons, they are fixed as well.
- Added a few collision boxes at places players aren't supposed to be at.
Changes:
- You can no longer use the Slide ability to push away Bosses or Objective Zeds (like Lennart and the Dude).
- The Ammo Generator (Traps n' goodie) now refills your weapon to maximum ammo, instead of just 1 magazine per charge. Amount of charges have been balanced out and now have 1 charge x players.
Added:
- Grass footstep sound effects when walking on the grass at Zed Island.
- A Countdown Timer for Objective mode. You now have 7 minutes to complete each Objective or you will fail.
- A new map, Wonderful Winterland! "Welcome to Zanta's Wonderful Winterland! Lots of Snow, Gingerbread cookies and igloos! There might even be a Christmas present for you found somewhere on the map!"
- 8 new spicy seasonal challenges and a new seasonal reward, the character Zanta Claus!
- 3 freshly added Steam Achievements.
- 2 new weapons! Zanta's Epic Snowball launcher and the Christmas Star! They are found on the new map Wonderful Winterland!
- Added Voicelines for the Pathfinder character. Can be heard by selecting a callout from the ringmenu (Q button).
