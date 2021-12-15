 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Victory At Sea Pacific update for 15 December 2021

1.11.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7888541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please keep sending us your feedback as we will be tweaking and fixing beyond the bugs. We try to monitor all your conversations and suggestions but if you think that we are not addressing a feature please post on the community forum either in General Discussions or Bug Reports and let us know what specifically is causing you issues.

Gameplay:

Improved the balance of ships with long-ranged guns against those with short-ranged guns in bridge combat.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that could stop aircraft landing on carriers or airfields properly.

Changed files in this update

Victory At Sea Pacific OSX Depot 806951
  • Loading history…
Victory At Sea Pacific Linux Depot 806952
  • Loading history…
Victory At Sea Pacific Windows Depot 806953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.