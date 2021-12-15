1.11.2 Patch Notes

Please keep sending us your feedback as we will be tweaking and fixing beyond the bugs. We try to monitor all your conversations and suggestions but if you think that we are not addressing a feature please post on the community forum either in General Discussions or Bug Reports and let us know what specifically is causing you issues.

Gameplay:

Improved the balance of ships with long-ranged guns against those with short-ranged guns in bridge combat.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that could stop aircraft landing on carriers or airfields properly.