・Fixed a bug that made the game unplayable under certain conditions.
>>When completed the library, two items including the ofuda may disappear.
In the case of disappeared data, the data will be changed as follows after the update.
(1) When the ofuda disappears - ofuda will be added to the end of the items.
(2) When the key to the safe disappears - Unlock the safe.
If the item has disappeared, it may remain blank.
If it does not affect the inability to progress, there will be no change.
*If you encounter any new problems, please contact us at official website.
・Other minor changes, etc.
ENOH update for 15 December 2021
Update on December 15
Changed files in this update