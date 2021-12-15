Version 1.3 - The VR Update!

We are excited to release our Version 1.3 Update! This update adds in festive holiday art sets and also is our initial (beta) release for Eyes of the Night in VR. As of now, this build only supports Oculus headsets, but we hope to expand our VR compatibility in the future.
Here are the full patch notes for version 1.3:
Additions:
-
Beta - VR Support for Oculus Headsets (Rift S and Quest 2 with Oculus Link)
- This is a beta implementation of VR support. We will continue to refine and we hope to expand support to additional VR hardware. We would love your feedback and/or suggestions on our Discord server or in the Discussion page.
- Possible Known Issue: We have seen some reports of VR not initializing properly and are investigating. We found possible work-arounds with restarting the Oculus software or restarting the computer and we are actively working to identify if we can implement a permanent solution.
-
Christmas themed art set - Elves and presents and candy canes...all the festive stuff!
-
Three new “winter wonderland” art sets, exclusive (for now) to the Christmas art sets
Fixes:
- Fixed issue with enemies sometimes getting stuck on fences in stealth mode
- Fixed issue with trees not spawning along axis lines (creating a + type pattern)
- Fixed issue with stealth mode not always recognizing when you are in a bush
- Fixed issue with llamas spitting on the windshields of passing cars
- Fixed issue with enemies sometimes pushing player out of bounds
- Fixed issue with bush LOD scaling
- Fixed issue with potion light brightness
- Moved coffee cups away from the edges of tables so cats wouldn’t knock them off
- Fixed rare issue with stealth mode not always applying proper health drain when sprinting
- Fixed rare issue with potion respawn
- Fixed very rare issue that could get player stuck at main menu scene without menu options
Improvements:
- Rewrote input system (step one to provide full controller support in future update)
- Improved 3D sound system
Changed files in this update