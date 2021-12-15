 Skip to content

Sunless Skies update for 15 December 2021

Sovereign Patch 15/12/2021

Build 7888392

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tech bug fixes

  • Your headlight will no longer pass through solid terrain.
  • We’ve made some changes to address the crashes seen when starting a new game on MacOS builds.

Narrative bug fixes

  • It is no longer possible to finish developing Titania without completing two projects.
  • It should now be clearer how to expand Titania across different captains within the same lineage.
  • Speaking to the Caring Conductor when docked will no longer trigger a warning message that breaks docking.
  • You can once again collect a bee from a Chorister-Corpse or the Flower Fields for the Abstemious and Patchwork Devils.
  • The Abstemious Devil quest will now update in the journal once you've captured a bee.
  • The Studious Companion will no longer incorrectly be mentioned when parting ways with the Pugilistic or Poetic Companions.
  • The Pugilistic Companion is no longer incorrectly referred to as the Vigorous Companion.
  • If you rid yourself of the Clay Conductor, the quest journal will now update accordingly.
  • Once the Clay Conductor has been dismissed from your service, you can no longer continue to help him search for a companion.
  • It should now be clear when you lose crew at the Giggling Place.
  • The Repentant Devil will no longer incorrectly be referenced when speaking to The Defiant Devil.
  • As always, a few more typos have been banished.

Changed files in this update

