Sovereign Patch 15/12/2021

Tech bug fixes
- Your headlight will no longer pass through solid terrain.
- We’ve made some changes to address the crashes seen when starting a new game on MacOS builds.
Narrative bug fixes
- It is no longer possible to finish developing Titania without completing two projects.
- It should now be clearer how to expand Titania across different captains within the same lineage.
- Speaking to the Caring Conductor when docked will no longer trigger a warning message that breaks docking.
- You can once again collect a bee from a Chorister-Corpse or the Flower Fields for the Abstemious and Patchwork Devils.
- The Abstemious Devil quest will now update in the journal once you've captured a bee.
- The Studious Companion will no longer incorrectly be mentioned when parting ways with the Pugilistic or Poetic Companions.
- The Pugilistic Companion is no longer incorrectly referred to as the Vigorous Companion.
- If you rid yourself of the Clay Conductor, the quest journal will now update accordingly.
- Once the Clay Conductor has been dismissed from your service, you can no longer continue to help him search for a companion.
- It should now be clear when you lose crew at the Giggling Place.
- The Repentant Devil will no longer incorrectly be referenced when speaking to The Defiant Devil.
- As always, a few more typos have been banished.
Changed files in this update