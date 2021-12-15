Patch V0.0.728 - Small Christmas Update

[Added] A bit of christmas decoration and music
[Added] Cease fire option for firegroups
[Fixed] Infinite planes
[Fixed] Torpedo Launchers and Depthcharge Launchers fireing when selected
[Improved] Rendering details from far away
- New Ships -
[Added] IJN Yamato - Japanese Battleship
[Added] KMS Graf Zeppelin - German Aircraft Carrier
[Added] KMS Köln - German Cruiser
This will probably be the last patch of the year because I am currently working on big features like the upgrades-system and the new physics-system.
These features are pretty much the foundation for multiplayer which will be next.
Wish you happy hollidays and a good slide into 2022.
- Julian
Changed files in this update