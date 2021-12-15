 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SHIPS AT WAR update for 15 December 2021

Patch V0.0.728 - Small Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7888370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Added] A bit of christmas decoration and music

[Added] Cease fire option for firegroups

[Fixed] Infinite planes

[Fixed] Torpedo Launchers and Depthcharge Launchers fireing when selected

[Improved] Rendering details from far away

  • New Ships -

[Added] IJN Yamato - Japanese Battleship

[Added] KMS Graf Zeppelin - German Aircraft Carrier

[Added] KMS Köln - German Cruiser

This will probably be the last patch of the year because I am currently working on big features like the upgrades-system and the new physics-system.

These features are pretty much the foundation for multiplayer which will be next.

Wish you happy hollidays and a good slide into 2022.

  • Julian

Changed files in this update

SHIPS AT WAR Content Depot 1557421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.