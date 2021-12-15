Patch V0.0.728 - Small Christmas Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7888370 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 13:52:16 UTC by Wendy

[Added] A bit of christmas decoration and music

[Added] Cease fire option for firegroups

[Fixed] Infinite planes

[Fixed] Torpedo Launchers and Depthcharge Launchers fireing when selected

[Improved] Rendering details from far away

New Ships -

[Added] IJN Yamato - Japanese Battleship

[Added] KMS Graf Zeppelin - German Aircraft Carrier

[Added] KMS Köln - German Cruiser

This will probably be the last patch of the year because I am currently working on big features like the upgrades-system and the new physics-system.

These features are pretty much the foundation for multiplayer which will be next.

Wish you happy hollidays and a good slide into 2022.