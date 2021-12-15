Balancing Update

Ghost Units
Slightly damage reduction of the following:
-Base slingshot attack.
-Base meteor spell.
-Lightning Bolt trigger from the warrior skill tree.
-Circling Orb from the warrior skill tree.
Pumpkin Units
-Healer pumpkins and their pals will spawn a little more frequently.
-Elite pumpkins are roughly 25% more resilient.
Endurance Mode
-Common pumpkins will take longer to start multiplying.
Thanks for all the feedback and constructive criticism, it helps a lot! =)
Allan
