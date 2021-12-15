Balancing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7888197 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 13:39:17 UTC by Wendy

Ghost Units

Slightly damage reduction of the following:

-Base slingshot attack.

-Base meteor spell.

-Lightning Bolt trigger from the warrior skill tree.

-Circling Orb from the warrior skill tree.

Pumpkin Units

-Healer pumpkins and their pals will spawn a little more frequently.

-Elite pumpkins are roughly 25% more resilient.

Endurance Mode

-Common pumpkins will take longer to start multiplying.

Thanks for all the feedback and constructive criticism, it helps a lot! =)

Allan