 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Impious Pumpkins update for 15 December 2021

Balancing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7888197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ghost Units

Slightly damage reduction of the following:

-Base slingshot attack.

-Base meteor spell.

-Lightning Bolt trigger from the warrior skill tree.

-Circling Orb from the warrior skill tree.

Pumpkin Units

-Healer pumpkins and their pals will spawn a little more frequently.

-Elite pumpkins are roughly 25% more resilient.

Endurance Mode

-Common pumpkins will take longer to start multiplying.

Thanks for all the feedback and constructive criticism, it helps a lot! =)

Allan

Changed files in this update

Impious Pumpkins Content Depot 1774081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.