MILFs of Sunville update for 15 December 2021

MILFs of Sunville v2 has been released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our team is happy to present you the next regular update for MILFs of Sunville!

We've been working extra hard on this big update, and we hope it bring everyone a lot of enjoyment 🙂

This update consists of 1012 new pictures and cool animations!

New languages added:

  • French
  • Turkish (beta)
  • Ukrainian

We're very passionate about this project and we hope to keep making you happy with more regular updates in the future.

We've already started working on the next update and we expect it to come out in approximately 2 months.

Stay in touch! 🙂

And don't forget to leave a review!

We value every bit of feedback we get from our players since it helps us to constantly improve our game and work even harder on new updates! 😉

Enjoy the Game!

