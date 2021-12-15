Spacefarers Day Two Patch (v2.0.2)

-We've added the new launcher frontend to The Dawning Clocks of Time, which shows what expansion you are using (for future expansion updates), version number and a quick link to check for the latest news on the game's store page.

-We've removed the version info on the title screen.

-We've fixed a bug where the Rune Grid animation could cause a soft reset of the game.

-We've fixed a bug where entering Pallas Base level 3 from the stairway could cause a hard reset of the game, preventing progress. If you have a save at this point, simply leave the area and come back in again and you will be able to progress further.