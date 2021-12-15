 Skip to content

Slot Idler update for 15 December 2021

Update 1.0.1.50

Build 7888057

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more leaderboards.
  • Timer will now countdown when not playing.
  • Fixed start-button behaviour during PowerSpins.
  • Windows Volume mixer now linked to app.
  • Removed 'spins'. Now for a spin, 1 credit + (stake - 1) games are needed. At lowest stake, a credit will be moved to games when needed.
  • Removed thirdparty soundlib, now using DirectSound directly.
  • Reduced CPU usage (not by much since it was already very low).

