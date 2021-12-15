- Added more leaderboards.
- Timer will now countdown when not playing.
- Fixed start-button behaviour during PowerSpins.
- Windows Volume mixer now linked to app.
- Removed 'spins'. Now for a spin, 1 credit + (stake - 1) games are needed. At lowest stake, a credit will be moved to games when needed.
- Removed thirdparty soundlib, now using DirectSound directly.
- Reduced CPU usage (not by much since it was already very low).
Slot Idler update for 15 December 2021
Update 1.0.1.50
