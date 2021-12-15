 Skip to content

BeamNG.drive update for 15 December 2021

Hotfixes for BeamNG.drive v0.24

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone,

We just wanted to let you know that we've deployed several hotfixes to address the issues that were discovered with the most recent major release.

We would like to express our gratitude for your patience and for reporting these problems; we sincerely appreciate it.

Complete changelogs for both hotfixes can be found here:

Should you encounter any further issues, please let us know in the dedicated forum thread, and please double-check the Known Issues list before reporting.

We’ll be back shortly with the holiday release!

