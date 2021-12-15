New item selection UI and extension of Outfit Contest

Share · View all patches · Build 7887987 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello there,

I completely rebuilt outfit and weapon selection menus and I think you will like it!

Multi-directional navigation (Enter is back!)

All items in one page

Scrollable with keyboard navigation, drag and mouse wheel

Progress percentage on locked items

Nicer purchase and lock information popups

Bumps, shakes and wiggles

This is a pretty big update, so let me know if anything got broken!

Also

COOP: Fixed missing weapon bug

COOP: Increased difficulty

COOP: Removed restart boost (it was breaking the game)

Fixed some banana-related bugs

Added banner for outfit contest

Contest Extension

I'm extending Outfit Contest until Monday, December 20 to include the weekend (best time to draw silly outfits) and give more time to people who will learn about the contest via in-game banner.