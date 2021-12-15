New item selection UI and extension of Outfit Contest

Hello there,
I completely rebuilt outfit and weapon selection menus and I think you will like it!
- Multi-directional navigation (Enter is back!)
- All items in one page
- Scrollable with keyboard navigation, drag and mouse wheel
- Progress percentage on locked items
- Nicer purchase and lock information popups
- Bumps, shakes and wiggles
This is a pretty big update, so let me know if anything got broken!
Also
- COOP: Fixed missing weapon bug
- COOP: Increased difficulty
- COOP: Removed restart boost (it was breaking the game)
- Fixed some banana-related bugs
- Added banner for outfit contest
Contest Extension
I'm extending Outfit Contest until Monday, December 20 to include the weekend (best time to draw silly outfits) and give more time to people who will learn about the contest via in-game banner.
- Cheers!
Changed files in this update