Patch 1.0.9.55

As always you can watch us build the game live on Twitch.

After a long hard year of recovering from Covid I'm back working on Heartbound.

It's super nice to be able to just hammer out new stuff and keep making the game.

Sorry for the delay but it was absolutely unavoidable.

This patch has a ton of secret route content and a small amount of main route content.

The next focus will be on main route content to finish off Avocado and The Mossbacks storylines.

Thanks for all the feedback and support.

You guys rock. ːHBHeartː

Known Issues

French, Russian, and Japanese have some missing translation files.

Due to the pandemic we had to hire new people for some localization positions.

Missing translations will be fixed as soon as we can get the new team members set up.

Language updates will be made as micro-patches and updated here.

Sorry for the inconvenience!

New Content

All save files have been reset due to structural changes.

A number of new achievements can now be obtained.

Emelio, Fern, Rhode, and Avocado can now judge you for your actions.

Avocado can now teach you about fishing.

There is now a path best left untraveled in Animus.

There can now be a fishing rod in Lore's bedroom.

Things have changed dramatically in the void between chapters.

New facial expressions were added for Lore, Fern, Rhode, Emelio, and Avocado.

Added more facial expressions to Fern and Rhodes home scenes.

Lores combat sprites are now animated for every mini-game.

The mouse cursor now centers on the screen whenever it activates during combat.

The mouse cursor now fades in/out whenever it activates/deactivates.

Lores weapons now fade in/out whenever they activate/deactivate.

Lores weapons now change polarity based on your actions.

Losing to the Barghest is now a path forward.

The ARG has progressed to the next stage.

Surprise Pirate detection is now funnier.

Two talky animations can now be played at once.

Textbox borders can now fade out.

Bug Fixes

Machines running on Integrated Graphics should no longer turn into a visual blender.

The continue arrow is now half the animation speed it was before.

All characters now preload into texture memory on room load to improve performance.

All room dialog now unloads from memory when leaving that room.

Removed a number of redundant flags in the dialog system across the entire game.

Buttons on the keypad in The Tower now display correctly.

Surprise Pirate mode will no longer trigger if you run Heartbound directly from its folder.

Ferns hair has been fixed on her sad face.

Combat textures were pruned to remove redundancy.

Combat no longer continues if the enemy hits 0 health in the middle of a round.

Rhodes aggressive stance was updated to remove minor pixel errors.

The game client will no longer run at reduced framerate on some monitors.

The Barghest health border is no longer duplicated during The Boss fight.

The Observer is now the default talky expression for all dialog.

Broken glass is no longer on Dads head after fighting The Boss.

Logs will no longer improperly stop looping when pushed to the right or down.

Thrown weapons will no longer briefly appear outside of the arena.

Enemy healthbars no longer have missing pixels on either side.

A number of effects will no longer be cut short if Lore loses during The Barghest fight.

Shaders will no longer cause the screen to distort.

The collision model for weapons is now more precise.

Lore's really nervous face no longer has mouth movement.

Fixed some art inconsistencies on Lores Pajama Darksider talkies.

Fixed a doorway in Binders Trial.

Lore can now wear a hat in his pajamas.

Language selection buttons now have larger text.

Internal Changes

All of the games sprite sheets have been updated for improved performance.

All internal references to characters have been changed to ENUMs for easier tracking.

All FR language files have been updated to FRFR.

All RU language files have been updated to RURU.

All JP language files have been updated to JAJP.

There are now more debug tools for the Wiki Warriors.

OST

There are now 96 songs in the OST.

You can pick it up here.

Bug Reporting

Please report any issues via DM on Discord to Thor#5264.

You can also send these to GoPirateSoftware@Gmail.com

Include a screenshot, it makes it much easier to fix!

Upcoming Content