A new update for Looking for Aliens is now available 👽
List of changes:
- Added VSync option at the request of players
- Added ability to move using WASD keys
- Other minor fixes
This update will be available for both full and demo versions.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
A new update for Looking for Aliens is now available 👽
List of changes:
This update will be available for both full and demo versions.
Changed files in this update