Looking for Aliens update for 15 December 2021

Update!

A new update for Looking for Aliens is now available 👽

List of changes:

  • Added VSync option at the request of players
  • Added ability to move using WASD keys
  • Other minor fixes

This update will be available for both full and demo versions.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1733500

