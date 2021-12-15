Announcement About Regular Maintenance on 15th December

Share · View all patches · Build 7887548 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 11:06:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello. This is Kritika:REBOOT.

We announce you about our new update happening on 15th December

Through this update, Holiday event, new merchandise, and other convenience update will be proceeded.

For further details, please refer to the following information.

Maintenance Schedule: 15th December (Wed) 03:00 ~ 06:10 (PST) / 20:00 ~ 23:10 (KST/JST)

[Game Play]

Fixed an issue that [Sirus.Mega_Electromagnetic_Field] skill with [Soul : Union] large imprint set can't change skill direction during Screen-Free Targeting Mode (Kritika Mode).

[Event]

After the maintenance on 15th Dec until 12th Jan [Operation Dimention Snowman Build!] event will proceed.

After the maintenance on 15th Dec until 12th Jan [Krimable!] event will proceed.

After the maintenance, [Attend Serially!] event will reset.

After the maintenance [Arendel's Surprise Shop] event will reset.

[Cash]

After the maintenance on 15th December until 12th January [Holiday Snow White Costume Pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

[costume preview]

After the maintenance on 15th December until 12th January [Mystery Golden Key Discount bundle I / II / III] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 15th December until 12th January [Item Collection Versatile Item Bundle] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 15th December until 12th January [Heaven Gear Enhancement pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 15th December until 12th January [Myth Wappen Pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 15th December until 12th January [Kritikan World Card Pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

Thank you.

※ Regular Maintenance term will be changed from 2 weeks interval to 4 weeks. Therefore the next maintenance will be on 12th January.