Sign of life, plus a minor update

Dear players,

you might have wondered where I have gone or if the game is dead in the water as so many EA games are. This is all my fault. I got hooked on Amazon Games' "New World" and well ... suddenly it's more than two months later and I haven't worked on Assetia at all :(

I can only apologize to you, but that's how I work. I am a single developer and do this as a hobby. At some point I tend to lose track and need to recharge my creative batteries by doing something else instead - in this case, get hooked on a terrible yet oddly addicting MMORPG. However it's not like I entirely forgot what I was doing - I do still have a content update mapped out and at least some groundwork has been laid already. What I do not have, however, is a release date, not even an estimate. It's done when it's done.

Because I didn't want to just post a sign of life I've also included a tiny update to the game which improves things a little bit for new players. Most of them wondered how to open the production menu on the Baker, Blacksmith or Tavern, because right-clicking feels so damn unintuitive in a clicker game. For that reason the building's tooltips now include a hint pointing players in the right direction. I still think this is rather unintuitive but for now it's the best I can do without messing up the UI too much (yes, a button would be an option ... but I don't like it for aesthetic reasons).

I hope you aren't too mad at me for going radio silent for so long. I'm still here!