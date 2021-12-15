 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hex of Steel update for 15 December 2021

6.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7887438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changes
  • You can now go in negative numbers and be in debt using the fixed income setting.
  • AI finally takes into account the presence of enemy ships for landing crafts, and will try to find path around « hot areas » whenever possible. Meaning if you got a sub sinking a bunch of AI at one point on the map, the AI will be avoiding the area for a while, going around it if it can, if it cannot well it cannot.
  • Small RAM usage optimization.
Fixes
  • AA seemed to retreat to planes in some cases.
  • Sounds too loud, it will be quieter when you will play again so you might want to adjust your sound settings.
  • When right clicking the supply line would not disappear.
  • AI fighters going over subs it could not damage.
  • In the damage breakdown if you had a fighter selected and would place your mouse over a destroyer or any ship it would say « Submerged » instead of showing « Armour ».
  • Various city names fixes in the Op. Weserburung and Europe maps (Norwegian city names).

Changed depots in 6.1.1 branch

View more data in app history for build 7887438
Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.