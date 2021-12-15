Changes
- You can now go in negative numbers and be in debt using the fixed income setting.
- AI finally takes into account the presence of enemy ships for landing crafts, and will try to find path around « hot areas » whenever possible. Meaning if you got a sub sinking a bunch of AI at one point on the map, the AI will be avoiding the area for a while, going around it if it can, if it cannot well it cannot.
- Small RAM usage optimization.
Fixes
- AA seemed to retreat to planes in some cases.
- Sounds too loud, it will be quieter when you will play again so you might want to adjust your sound settings.
- When right clicking the supply line would not disappear.
- AI fighters going over subs it could not damage.
- In the damage breakdown if you had a fighter selected and would place your mouse over a destroyer or any ship it would say « Submerged » instead of showing « Armour ».
- Various city names fixes in the Op. Weserburung and Europe maps (Norwegian city names).
Changed depots in 6.1.1 branch