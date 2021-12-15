 Skip to content

Never Return update for 15 December 2021

Update v7.32

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem of incomplete display of English text in the guidance interface.

Repair the problem of skill change after setting the third talent gem

(Skill configuration will be saved when you go offline now)

Repair the problem that monsters cannot be hit by rays and missiles when they are deformed.

Repair the problem of incorrect position when entering the next level.

Repair the problem that the character occasionally disappears when leaving the initial room.

Modify the description of rift energy in the removal guide.

Modify the lighting of the initial room in Purgatory and modify the small map picture.

Modify and optimize/remove some collision bodies in Purgatory and Kingdom scenes to reduce CPU performance consumption

Optimize the number of faces and vertices of some models in the Purgatory scene to reduce GPU performance consumption.

Changed files in this update

