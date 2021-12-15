 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Project Heartbeat update for 15 December 2021

0.13.1 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7887319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.13.1

  • Fixed downloads failing under certain circumstances

Changed files in this update

Project Heartbeat Content Depot 1216231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.