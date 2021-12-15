 Skip to content

Castle of Shikigami 2 update for 15 December 2021

Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.14 update

Last edited by Wendy

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.14, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where previously saved rankings are displayed first when switching the language setting to English.
  • Fixed a bug in which the difficulty level you switched to is displayed on the Normal page when you reenter the leaderboard after switching the difficulty level display.
  • Fixed a bug in NEW ENTRY MODE 2P leaderboard registration.

We are keen to provide the best "Castle of Shikigami 2" to you, so if you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team

