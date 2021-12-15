Fix the issue where in some cases the Champion will die but not disappear and drop loot after finishing the final sigil.
Praey for the Gods update for 15 December 2021
Champion hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fix the issue where in some cases the Champion will die but not disappear and drop loot after finishing the final sigil.
Changed files in this update