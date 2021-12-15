 Skip to content

All is Fair in Dust and Air update for 15 December 2021

Patch 1.2 + Content Drop

Patch 1.2 · Build 7887181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Final build of 2021 is here and because the glory of the Guns of Icarus v1.1 Squid can never be surpassed, we're jumping ahead to 1.2! (Well, more work went into it than anticipated)

Included is five short side stories that you can unlock while playing! There is also a new cheat page that you can unlock by finishing the story which will allow you to skip ahead between days of the story for future playthroughs. Why we didn't add that sooner? Blame the office cat!

Patch Notes:

1.2

-Audio and video files converted in preparation for Android port

-New extended scene side stories added to the gallery section

-Fixes to routing where point allocation did not have proper values (All heroine routes should

give proper alternate paths based on earlier choices)

-Added cheat page at start of New Game for those who have finished the story (Ability to jump

directly to Day 1, 2, or 3).

-Minor spelling and grammar fixes

