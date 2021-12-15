Patch 0.6.3.0

This patch adds the following:

Fires and relevant related mechanics like fighting fires, damage, fires spreading, when buildings houses the menu will now should building strength and flammability, etc.

Thunder storms with lightning which can cause fires.

A new enemy, bloaters, which explode upon death and release a poisionus cloud.

12 new researchables, including: 3 levels of improved mining, 3 levels or improved wood chopping, 3 levels of improved carrying, 2 levels of improved fire fighting and braziers.

Braziers which gives heat to nearby villagers, and fire arrows to archers on the same tile.

Villagers portraits are now updated when they are dead and decaying.

It fixes/changes the follow:

Events will be balanced. The game will keep track of what kind of events has happened to the player and what kind of visits have occured. So the changes of only having negative events or going years without a trader visiting will decrease dramtically.

Event-banners (the small flags at the top of the screen) are now clickable and will the camera will zoom to relevant objects, like bandits, undead, visitors or fires in the area.

The cause of death will now be included in the villager-perished-message.

When falling on stairs-tiles villager will not fall all the way down, instead they will land on the stairs right below.

Research is in general slower, but villagers skill will be more important.

The main pathfinding has been improved and villagers should be better at finding the most efficient way.

Straight up bug-fixes:

Removes two crashes related to trading.

Fixes a freeze-loop related to people fleeing the area.

Armor stats are updated right away when unequipping gear.

When starting in cold areas villagers spawned with either hats or shoulder pelt, which when dropped revealed to be not one but insanley many, like > 10000 sometimes. This has been fixed and "infected" characters or drops will be fixed when loading the game.

New patches of grass were not always saved, they will be now.

Fixes some items not being hauled.

I think that was it but I probably forgot to mention something =) This is the biggest patch so far, so I really hope it runs smoothly, but I will be very ready for a hot fix! I know there are many improvements needed and things to smooth out, and I am working my best at fixing them while also providing new content.

As always: Your feedback means the world to me and your bug reports really helps me improve the game! I am truly grateful and I apologize for all the bugs and inconviences! Thank you for your patience.

If you like this game, please leave a review and recommend it to your friends!

Best wishes and lots of love//Mattias

PS: The holidays are coming up and like many of you I will spend some time with family and friend and work less. In case you don't hear from me until then: Merry christmas! <3