10 free new skins available now! Happy holidays, Humans!

Hello everyone,

Hopefully by now you’ll have reacquainted yourselves with the festive feast that is the Christmas Lobby; it’s a treasure trove of festive cheer. The tobogganing and snowboarding go down a treat with adrenaline junkies; the chintzy charm of candy canes and steam trains is always a hit with those looking for something a bit more relaxing; and who doesn’t love flinging giant snowballs with the trebuchet? There is something for everyone in this winter wonderland.

But Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without presents, would it? And your friends at Curve Games and No Brakes Games do like to hand out presents. Even though Christmas itself is still over a week away, we’ve updated Human: Fall Flat with 10 FREE brand-new skins courtesy of our Dress to Impress Skin Design Competition winners. Rather than keep you waiting until December 25th, the Doctor, Flight Attendant, Fortune Teller, Jester, Judge, Painter, Professor, Rockstar, Tailor and Wrestler skins are available in-game from today!

There are now 19 fun-packed levels in Human: Fall Flat, plus hundreds more in the Steam Workshop, and more to come in 2022! Keep up to date by following us on Twitter @HumanFallFlat, our Discord channel here, or watch the latest trailers on our YouTube channel here.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at Curve Games and No Brakes Games.