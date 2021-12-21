NEW Hell 2.0 is here!



Dear somber souls!

The big day everyone’s been waiting for has finally come!

We’re aware of the fact that it may have seemed forever, but we worked extremely hard to make Hell Architect even better for you!

For the past few months we’ve paid attention to all reviews and made sure every problem/ suggestion was passed along to our hellish team. We heard every voice and took every feedback to our hearts as you, our dear architects, are why we do what we do!

For that reason we’re happy to announce that

HELL 2.0 is finally here!

Great news right?! Though you’re probably wondering what has changed…

Here’s what we’ve fixed so far:

Inverted control after Scenario 6

Game save

Removal of unnecessary and unused buildings

‘Trial Period’ Achievement

Hell No More achievement

Sinners will no longer fall through dirt

‘Waterboarding’ animation

‘Yiff’ animation

Legends’ hair no longer pop through their hats

Building priority

Overlays now remain active after reloading the scene

Translation for all 12 languages

UI

General game optimization

Task attribution optimization

Overlay optimization

Here’s what we’ve added:

A few new tabs in the build menu that will help you to organize various types of decorations. The following categories of decorations are now: All, Lights, Bones, Graffiti and Other.

ANIMATED set of HELLoween decorations

Gothic Decoration Pack

Quality of Life: ability to deconstruct many buildings at once by dragging the cursor over

them

them Quality of Life: ability to replace platforms without deconstructing them

You’re probably asking yourself ‘but what does Hell 2.0 bring?’

YouTube

Here’s what’s new:

New in-game menu

Sandbox changes into challenging Architect Mode

A great variety of maps available in Architect Mode

A surprise for completing all maps in Architect Mode

Random Events

New Hell development system

Perks that allow you to unlock brand new stuff

Legends are now called Infamous

New purchase system for Wall of Infamy

New buildings, platforms etc.

End Goal

New hellish music

Those are the main changes that come with our 2.0 update, although they hide much more… but we will leave it for you to explore, Boss!

We strongly believe, that this new version of Hell will provide long hours of fun filled with more dark humor for you!

If you played Hell right after the release and you felt like it wasn’t something you expected,

please give us another chance and check out our Brand New Hell! Hopefully it can change your mind ❤️

Enjoy your time in Hell! Please, don’t forget to torture your sinners!

Woodland Games & Leonardo Interactive

