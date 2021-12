Share · View all patches · Build 7886876 · Last edited 17 December 2021 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

It's been a long road to officially launch on Steam, but Quickie: A Love Hotel Story has finally landed in Early Access!

Join us in our Steam Community and on Discord to let us know what you think or just to vibe with the Quickie community.

We at Oppai Games really hope you enjoy Quickie! :D

♥