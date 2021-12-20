About Creatures, Creatures Village, and this release.

Creatures Village is a compilation of Creatures Adventures (released in 1999) and Creatures Playground, released in 2000.

In their original releases, these two games could be combined into one, merging their worlds and unlocking some additional toys, breeds and scenes in the process - which they are in Village.

They were part of the Creatures series - an iconic franchise pioneering the concept of artificial life in a video game.

They were known for the complexity and depth they hid beneath a veneer of being a cute pet simulation.

Creatures Village however leaned more into the pet experience and was specifically designed with younger players in mind. The world is not as dangerous as in other Creatures games, and there are a number of minigames and other activities to entertain.

While some of the complexity was reduced, it nevertheless added some features that no other game in the series has, such as a visible day and night cycle, as well as seasons - all of which affect the ecology in visible ways.

This release of Creatures Village is mostly unchanged from other releases you may know - such as a physical disc. Just being part of the Steam ecosystem and how it runs games may help reduce unintended behaviors, and we have also fixed an issue with .midi music not playing on modern computers.

However, keep in mind performance of these games may still vary from one computer to the next, so we will take note of reports by players and see what we can do if any more issues appear.