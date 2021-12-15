The Workshop Update!

The Toilet Flushing Simulator Workshop Update is finally finished!

After a month and a half of development (almost double the time it took to make the base game!) players of Toilet Flushing Simulator can now officially upload and download custom flushables!

What else is new?

A new menu where you can upload your workshop items with its own unique song!

A new shop in the main game where you can buy the downloaded workshop items! (all custom items are actually free!)

2 New tracks for the main game!

The "Festive" section of the flushables has been relabeled to "bonus" with a new item!

This update has caused me so much trouble throughout all of the development and I think from now on it will most likely be small fixes for this update if any issues arise. If you encounter any bugs please start a discussion on the community page of Toilet Flushing Simulator!

The next major update won't be out for a long time now and I am going to take a break from this project for at least a month, hopefully after that I will be able to come up with more fun and unique content to add to this game!