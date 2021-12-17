Update notes 17/12/2021

- 10 new fish species (Smith's butterflyfish, Blackwedged butterflyfish, Royal angelfish, Peppermint angelfish, Black ruby barb, Gold barb, Black molly, Harlequin rasbora, Honey gourami, Pearl gourami)
- Improved schooling of fish
- Corals: Brain corals updated, Gorgonias introduced
- Bug fixing
