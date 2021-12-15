 Skip to content

Ficket update for 15 December 2021

1.6.1已发布

1.6.1

  • 重构代码
  • 崩溃时加入了提示
  • 修复了小说章节跳转的 bug

[h1][/h1]1.6.0

  • 加入了发现功能
  • 给更新说明窗口添加了高度

