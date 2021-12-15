The '100 Dice Bonus is Busted' Update

Removed 100 Dice Bonus from the game.

The stacking 20% bonus was WAY too powerful at large dice quantities. This upgrade made the entire game reliant on a single passive… This is something I’d like to move away from in general, so the 100 dice bonus has been split up into multiple smaller bonuses which can be stacked as your number of dice increases.

Added 6 new passives

50 Dice bonus (500%)

50 Dice bonus(800%)

100 Dice bonus(1000%)

100 Dice bonus(3000%)

1000 Dice Bonus(5000%)

1000 Dice Bonus(10000%)

The Leaderboard has been reset.

Due to the massive impact 100 Dice Bonus had on scores, local highscores as well as the Top 100 and global rankings have been reset.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where No Weights passives were triggering with weighted faces

Fixed an issue where Wilds were not properly copying other faces

Fixed an issue where players could roll while viewing the shop

Fixed an issue which would softlock the game and stop decrementing the roll counter (i think)

Fixed an issue where players could purchase 12 bogos

Fixed add previous roll to rerolls and add die quantity passives not occuring before other passives

Upgrade Changes:

< 6 dice reroll (x3)

<6 dice increase(x3)

<13 reroll(x2)

Die rebate 1000 (used to be 500)

Numeric bonus x50 (used to be x5, now tier 4)

Adjacency multiplier x10 (used to be x1, now tier 3)

Made locks less common

Passives Moved to Tier 4: Top 2, No 99’s Reroll, No Weights Increase, Add Die Quantity, Single Set Bonuses, Add Previous Roll to Rerolls, Rigged Machine

Passives Moved to Tier 3: Die Quantity Single Face Multiplier, Numeric Bonus x10, Lucky Rerolls, Lucky 7’s, No Weight 200% Bonus, Perfect Square 200% Bonus, Weight Bonuses

Sweeping Shop Price Changes

I made shop price changes across the board, specifically trying to balance around the scaling ability of each upgrade and focusing more on the stage of the game in which the upgrade is available. (note these changes are to the base price of upgrades and do not affect the overall price scaling)

EXAMPLE: The balance between Single Face Multiplier and Adjacency Multiplier is a good example of this. At face value, a x5 Single Face Multiplier is ~4x weaker than a x5 Adjacency Multiplier. The prices of each upgrade were ROUGHLY balanced around this idea (theres obviously a lot more that goes into it). However, when you consider the multiple passive abilities which apply to Single Face Multipliers allowing them to outscale Adjacency Multipliers, the same evaluation does not hold up. Furthermore, Adjacency Multipliers are available later in the game, making them even less valuable. This line of thinking (along with in-game experiences to back it up) has led me to reduce the cost of Adjacency Multipliers significantly and is exactly the kind of change which I am attempting to replicate across all upgrades.

Keep in mind that these price changes will more heavily influence the early/mid game, whereas the relative cost of upgrades becomes somewhat negligible as shop prices scale later in the game (more adaptive scaling to be potentially addressed in a future update). That being said, I made changes to the price of nearly every upgrade in the game (90% of upgrades?). I won’t be able to list all the changes here, but I will note some of the changes which I feel are most significant, and I highly encourage you to re-evaluate upgrades based on the price at which you see them in-game.

Some Notable Price Increases:

¼ Lottery Multipliers

Previous Roll Multipliers

Top 3

No weight rr

Add die quantity

Single Set Bonus

Rigged Machine

Passive Hunter

All Quantities x5

Some Notable Price Reductions:

Incrementors

Rerollers

Adjacency Rerollers

Adjacency Multipliers

Four Leaf Clovers

Lucky 7’s

Square Bonus

Square Increase

Square Reroll

Weight bonus

Scavenger

Immune Total Mults and Adders

I am trying to keep the game at a fun, competitive, and playable state while also working on some BIG projects that will really bring Roll to the next level. I appreciate the patience and support from everyone as this game continues to develop. I might not be as responsive/engaged as usual for the next month or so while I work diligently on some big updates and spend time with family.

Enjoy your holidays, much love,

Xrai