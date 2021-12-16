 Skip to content

Going Medieval update for 16 December 2021

Hotfix 0.6.2.9

View all patches · Build 7886427

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings medievalists! The new hotfix (0.6.2.9) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes
  • Fixed the issue that prevented players from building anything on some spots, accompanied with the message “Cannot start construction, need to clear area first”
  • Fixed the issue where redcurrants would disappear after saving and loading the game. Note: this is still present on all those redcurrant crops that were in the harvest process during save/load, but for all of the new ones created after this hotfix - it should work as intended.
  • Trebuchets have been nerfed - They have less ammunition now, and all three versions have 10% reduced damage. They’ll also appear a bit less often.
  • Raids now have a very small chance to happen if your settlement has 3 or fewer settlers. Before, the chance for a raid to appear in such a scenario was 0%.

