The new hotfix (0.6.2.9) is now live on all platforms.
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed the issue that prevented players from building anything on some spots, accompanied with the message “Cannot start construction, need to clear area first”
- Fixed the issue where redcurrants would disappear after saving and loading the game. Note: this is still present on all those redcurrant crops that were in the harvest process during save/load, but for all of the new ones created after this hotfix - it should work as intended.
- Trebuchets have been nerfed - They have less ammunition now, and all three versions have 10% reduced damage. They’ll also appear a bit less often.
- Raids now have a very small chance to happen if your settlement has 3 or fewer settlers. Before, the chance for a raid to appear in such a scenario was 0%.
