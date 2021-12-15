 Skip to content

Retro Three Kingdoms update for 15 December 2021

15 Dec 2021 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. You can get 「legend of warⓧ」 when fishing in XuChang. (Probability of getting one per week when fishing for 6 hours)

  2. The probability of 「Potion of Attack Speedⓢ」 and 「Potion of Magic Speedⓢ」 that can be obtained when fishing in Red Cliff Battle has been increased.

  3. A gift box has been added for the person who reported the error.

「Box: Thank youⓢ」 - When the impact on the environment of the game is small

Components: 10 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 5 「GoldBarⓜ」

「Box: Thank youⓜ」 - if there are RTK_point related bugs and impacts on the game's environment

Components: 20 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 5 「GoldBarⓛ」.

「Box: Thank youⓛ」 - Iif there are 「Military merit」 related bugs and the impact on the environment of the game is very high

Components: 30 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 2 「GoldBar★★」

  1. Removed the PVE defense that was only in 「Silk belt[天]」
  • Payment of 「Box: Thank youⓢ」 to those who helped.
  1. Fixed a bug where items could be exchanged at WuHuan headquarter.
  • Payment of 「Box: Thank youⓛ」 to those who helped.

