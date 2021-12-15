15 Dec 2021 UPDATE

Full screen available on Steam.
You can get 「legend of warⓧ」 when fishing in XuChang. (Probability of getting one per week when fishing for 6 hours)
The probability of 「Potion of Attack Speedⓢ」 and 「Potion of Magic Speedⓢ」 that can be obtained when fishing in Red Cliff Battle has been increased.
A gift box has been added for the person who reported the error.
「Box: Thank youⓢ」 - When the impact on the environment of the game is small
Components: 10 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 5 「GoldBarⓜ」
「Box: Thank youⓜ」 - if there are RTK_point related bugs and impacts on the game's environment
Components: 20 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 5 「GoldBarⓛ」.
「Box: Thank youⓛ」 - Iif there are 「Military merit」 related bugs and the impact on the environment of the game is very high
Components: 30 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 2 「GoldBar★★」
- Removed the PVE defense that was only in 「Silk belt[天]」
- Payment of 「Box: Thank youⓢ」 to those who helped.
- Fixed a bug where items could be exchanged at WuHuan headquarter.
- Payment of 「Box: Thank youⓛ」 to those who helped.
