15 Dec 2021 UPDATE

You can get 「legend of warⓧ」 when fishing in XuChang. (Probability of getting one per week when fishing for 6 hours) The probability of 「Potion of Attack Speedⓢ」 and 「Potion of Magic Speedⓢ」 that can be obtained when fishing in Red Cliff Battle has been increased. A gift box has been added for the person who reported the error.

「Box: Thank youⓢ」 - When the impact on the environment of the game is small

Components: 10 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 5 「GoldBarⓜ」

「Box: Thank youⓜ」 - if there are RTK_point related bugs and impacts on the game's environment

Components: 20 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 5 「GoldBarⓛ」.

「Box: Thank youⓛ」 - Iif there are 「Military merit」 related bugs and the impact on the environment of the game is very high

Components: 30 「Potion of PVE attackⓧ」 and 2 「GoldBar★★」

Removed the PVE defense that was only in 「Silk belt[天]」

Payment of 「Box: Thank youⓢ」 to those who helped.

Fixed a bug where items could be exchanged at WuHuan headquarter.